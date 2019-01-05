North-east family donates £15,000 towards gene study

A north-east family have donated £15,000 towards essential research into a rare muscle-wasting condition.

Faye and Nathan Whyte’s son Jacobi was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) in September 2017, aged only four.

The family, who are from Inverallochy, launched the campaign Jacobi’s Wish in March last year.

It aims to raise money for charity Duchenne UK, which supports those living with DMD and their families, as well as finding a cure.

DMD is a muscle-wasting disease, which causes the gradual deterioration of the body in young boys.

It results in the loss of ability to walk, and the need for a wheelchair, usually developing between the age of eight and 12.

Symptoms usually begin to manifest before the age of five, with Jacobi already on steroids.

The Whytes, alongside family and friends, have been fundraising for Jacobi’s Wish, and have so far raised more than £170,000 in less than a year.

Mum Faye said: “The fundraising is going really well, we are absolutely thrilled with the amount that we have raised so far.

“We put £15,000 towards new research by Evox Therapeutics to investigate new ways of delivering gene therapy to patients.

“Duchenne UK contributed £655k in total for this through different funds.”

Several companies, including Evox Therapeutics, are testing a method that sees a synthetic gene used to replace the faulty dystrophin gene in DMD, through gene therapy.

Many companies use a virus to do this, but Evox Therapeutics is looking into a different method, which doesn’t involve the use of a virus.

The family have always been very grateful for the support they have received from the Inverallochy community and beyond.

A number of people have launched their own fundraising events, with the money going towards Jacobi’s Wish.

Faye said: “Every other week we have people offering to fundraise for us. The recipe books have been a great success, myself and a group of my friends also recently took part in the Beast Race.

“We have more plans for our fundraising, the first being the four of us – myself, sister, brother in law and another keen cyclist from home – taking part in the Duchenne Dash in June.

“My husband is also in the process of planning another golf fundraiser which will be a little different from last year’s Solstice of Swing.”