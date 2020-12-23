North-east family converts playhouse into their very own Santa’s Grotto

A north-east family have converted a playhouse into their very own Santa’s Grotto.

Kerry Ronald, 39, from Kincorth in Aberdeen was struggling to find somewhere to take her young children to meet Father Christmas ahead of December 25.

Her brother let her transform a playhouse in his back garden near Portlethen into a grotto and she decorated it with lights, and candy canes.

And as Santa was unable to make the trip from the North Pole, Kerry’s cousin stepped in dressing up as him to hand presents to Kerry’s children three-year-old Karson and his one-year-old sister Nevaeh.

Kerry even used her crafting skills to make a red cape out of some curtains which formed part of Santa’s outfit.

She revealed that being unable to find a suitable place for her young children to visit Santa proved to be the spark for the festive project.

Kerry said: “I always a few homemade crafts and we actually did a Halloween display with radiator pipe covers.

“We then started making props for a Christmas display including a padded Santa Claus.

“My friend said she could not find a Santa for the kids. I looked into it and I couldn’t find one anywhere.

“I got an old Santa suit and made a cloak out of some old curtains from my son’s room.

“My brother built this playhouse over the summer and I asked if we could use it.

“We added lights, tinsel and added the homemade props and candy canes. We needed a Santa too so my cousin stepped in and he was really good.”

Kerry said it was emotional watching her children speak with Santa.

She said: “My cousin was just asking the kids if they had been good and what they were wanting for Christmas.

“I had tears in my eyes at just how wowed Karson was by it.

“We’ve got a large family and it would’ve been good to have all the kids together but we can’t just now.

“It was great to take my own kids and I know my other relatives will be taking their kids along too.”