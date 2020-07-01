North-east family benefit from therapeutic clown support

A north-east family are receiving therapeutic clown support for their young boy thanks to funding from the National Lottery.

An award of £28,058 from The National Lottery Community Fund to Hearts & Minds Ltd means that they can deliver the Scotland-wide digital programme.

The virtual sessions will are helping families around the country just like Kirsty Mair, 35, and her son Jacob, nine, who live in Macduff. Jacob has complex needs and requires round the clock care and Kirsty has been shielding with him and her mum since March.

Jacob has spent much of his young life in hospitals and Clowndoctors are a big feature of his stay.

Kirsty said: “Jacob’s connection with them is incredible. Being in hospital so much means that the people there become an extended family and that’s the case for Clowndoctors.

“I just can’t put into words the excitement and joy these sessions have made and I think about all the other children and families who are shielding like us and am sure they get the exact same benefit we do.”

Rebecca Simpson. CEO, Hearts & Minds, said the organisation was “extremely grateful” to The National Lottery for the funding.

She said: “The feedback to our visits so far has been overwhelming with parents telling us about the positive responses from their children and also how it makes them feel to share their experiences as a family. Hearts & Minds is proud to do this work and honoured that The National Lottery recognises and values it. Thank you.”

The National Lottery Community Fund’s Scotland Director, Neil Ritch, said: “In these uncertain times our priority is to ensure that National Lottery money continues to flow to charities, voluntary sector organisations and grassroots groups.

“I would like to congratulate Hearts & Minds on their award, theirs is an important project which and will support people now and in the future when they can physically come back together to make great things happen in their community.”