North-east families urged to open homes to Chernobyl’s child victims

North-east families are being urged to open their homes and hearts to child victims of Chernobyl’s nuclear disaster.

Chernobyl Children’s Life Line has been taking in youngsters from Belarus, which received over 70% of the radioactive fallout from the explosion in April 1986.

As a result, every year thousands of children are born with, or go on to develop, thyroid cancer, bone cancer and leukaemia.

Sandra Wisely, from Kirkton of Skene, is the chairwoman of the north-east branch and has taken part for the last seven years.

She is now making a public appeal for families to come forward and take in a pair of children for three weeks in the summer.

Sandra said: “Right now it’s only my husband and I who are taking in two girls. We need a minimum of three families to come forward to go ahead.

“We’ll also need to fundraise for their flights and activities.

“Over the last seven years I’ve managed to host 14 lovely little girls and they are so appreciative of everything.

“Their families back home are also really grateful.

“It is such a rewarding thing to get involved with.

“It gives them a break and a health boost being away from the radiation.

“There’s a spike in cancer before puberty and those three weeks they’re with us gives them a chance to recuperate a bit.”

Sandra, 60, first got involved after coming across a notice in the Evening Express and thought it would be a “great way to give back”.

The children, age eight to 12, take part in recreational activities in the city and Aberdeenshire.

In the past, they have been offered free passes to Codona’s, Transition Extreme and Crathes Castle.

Sandra said local businesses have been “very supportive” over the years, however she is appealing for organisations to come forward once again to help sponsor trips or meals.

She added: “We are still in contact with some of the girls we’ve hosted – they’re now 17 and we still hear from them.

“They bring very little with them in their luggage but what they do bring is a present to show their thanks.

“This is a very rewarding experience for anyone wishing to get involved.”

For more information contact Sandra or Andy on Facebook – Chernobyl Children’s Life Line –Aberdeen City and Shire Link, email wiselys@hotmail.co.uk or telephone on 01224 742660.