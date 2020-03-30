North-east families in line to receive school meals grant

Families who usually qualify for free school meals are to receive a payment to cover the cost of them from today.

Aberdeenshire Council will give £12.50 per child per week to families eligible to receive free school meals but not those offered universally in P1 to P3.

Payments will be sent in four-weekly installments during term time and the first is due to reach families next week.

The council is able to make this payment to families in the same way as is done for school clothing grants.

Eligibility is usually based on whether you are in receipt of one of the following:

Income Support,

Income Based Job Seekers Allowance (JSA),

Pension Credit (Guarantee Credit),

any income related element of Employment Support Allowance,

Child Tax Credit (CTC), but not Working Tax Credit (WTC) and have an income less than £16,105,

Child Tax Credit (CTC) and Working Tax Credit (WTC) and have an income less than £6900, or support under Part VI of the Immigration and Asylum Act 1999.

Children from families with student parents with children at school may also be eligible, providing you are receiving Child Tax Credit.

For information, visit www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/schools/school-info/assistance/free-school-meals/

