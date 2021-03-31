North-east families gets the opportunity to learn new skills

North-east families will have the opportunity to learn new skills in a new programme launched by Aberdeen Foyer.

Foyer Families is a 16-week programme funded by the Scottish Funding Council’s Tackling Child Poverty Fund.

The programme partners with NESCol to provide parents with young children the opportunity to learn employment skills.

The flexible online courses will offer accredited City and Guilds Extended Level 1 Certificate in employability skills.

Courses include REHIS Food hygiene and Paediatric First Aid Certificates, as well as child development workshops.

The courses run three days a week, with childcare and digital kit provided to those that need it.

Bryan Mackay, Aberdeen Foyer Service Manager said: “The Foyer has seen a sharp increase in the demand for our services during recent months and continues to support people with issues caused by restrictions on movement, routine, unemployment and other fallouts from Covid-19.

“Helping people [to] remain engaged in education and learning, and encouraging confidence and positivity requires a concerted effort.

“Foyer Families strikes the delicate balance of providing practical and vocational learning, at a pace that suits busy families with many existing commitments. “

Aberdeen Foyer is a charitable organisation established in 1995 and works with over 1600 people each year.

They support young people and adults in the North East of Scotland towards independent living, learning and work.

The current intake for this programme includes ten individuals from the Peterhead area and feedback from participants have been positive.