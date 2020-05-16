North-east families encouraged to join in on Bookbug Week celebrations

Scottish Book Trust is to host online celebrations for this year’s Bookbug Week​ and north-east families are encouraged to get involved.

To celebrate the week, which runs from May 18 to May 24, there will be a live session on Facebook on May 22 at 10am, where everyone can join in and sing happy birthday to Bookbug.

For those who cannot join the live session, there is the chance to watch later, or the option of a celebratory Bookbug session for families to try at home themselves.

There will also be activities such as a daily drawalong with Bookbug’s creator Debi Gliori and a special film with Debi, which explains how she created Bookbug 10 years ago.

There will be competitions on the charity’s website and social media an the Scottish Book Trust will also be asking for families’ memories of their child’s Bookbug bags and Bookbug sessions with their little ones.

To find out more, go to www.facebook.com/BookbugSBT/