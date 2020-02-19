North-east families encouraged to apply for grant to help with school costs

Eligible north-east families are being urged to apply for a cash payment to help with the costs of a child starting school.

The one-off £250 School Age Payment is currently open for families with a child born between March 1 2014 and February 28 2015.

The payment is part of the Best Start Grant, a package of three payments for families in receipt of eligible benefits – including Universal Credit, Income Support, Housing Benefit and tax credits – to help at key stages in a child’s life.

Social Security Secretary Shirley Anne Somerville said: “Covering the costs of a child starting school can put pressure on family finances.

“The School Age Payment is there for those who need financial support at this key milestone in their child’s life.”

Visit mygov.scot or call 0800 182 2222 to find out more or apply.