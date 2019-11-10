North-east falls silent on Remembrance Sunday

Thousands of people turned out to pay their respects and remember those who gave their lives in service of their country in the north-east.

Services at war memorials across the region marked the momentous moment that guns finally fell silent on the Western Front.

Serving forces, reserves, veterans and cadets marched towards Cowdray Hall in Aberdeen.

And members of the public packed the surrounding streets to watch the Remembrance Sunday ceremony.

Representatives of the armed forces and ex-service organisations gathered in Little Belmont Street ahead of the ceremony and marched to the Schoolhill memorial, led by Bon Accord Silver Band.

An emotional service was conducted by Reverend Iain Thomson, chaplain of the seven incorporated trades of Aberdeen.

The hymn ‘O God, Our Help in Ages Past’ was sung before silence fell to mark the event at 11am.

The Lord Provost of Aberdeen Barney Crockett led the laying of wreaths at the memorial while Bon Accord Silver Band also played a number of songs.

Mr Crockett, who was joined by other councillors at the memorial, said: “It was a moving ceremony and we saw more people turning up and more people wearing poppies showing respect for our soldiers.

“We had a terrific turnout from our armed forces. We also had the commander of HMS Diamond who had just flown in from America and came here.

“There was a fantastic appreciation from the large crowd at the event.

“It says a lot about Aberdeen because of the response we get.”