North-east events team to hold virtual world record attempt for charity

The team behind a virtual concert will continue their fundraising efforts when they attempt to break a world record.

Inverurie Events hopes to break the Guinness World Record record for the most participants dancing the Gay Gordons at the same time over Zoom.

It comes after they organised the online concert Gig 4 Garioch, which raised £1,800 for four north-east charities last month to help them with their Covid-19 efforts.

Now, Inverurie Events hopes to replicate the event’s success by raising funds for Garioch Heritage Centre, which has been closed during the Covid-19 crisis.

Derek Ritchie, of Inverurie Events, said: “We were looking to do something to support the Garioch Heritage Centre because it’s been tough for them being closed throughout this period.

“Somebody I know had been involved with a similar event years ago and suggested that we tried to put on a virtual Gay Gordons challenge.

“The Garioch Heritage Centre is a real local treasure and is the main tourist attraction in the town, but a lot of people don’t even know it’s there which is why we wanted to raise awareness as well as money.

“It’s located on Loco Works Road but most people don’t go further than Aldi, which is on the same street.”

The centre, which sits in the renovated Inverurie Loco Works, tells the story of life in Garioch from the early 20th century to the present day.

It opened in October 2017 and houses the collections of Garioch Heritage Society.

Derek added: “It’s a charitable organisation and the building is quite expensive to run.

“Because they haven’t been receiving any income recently the money will help them to get back on their feet once they reopen.

“It also goes towards new exhibits in the museum upstairs which is worthwhile.”

Father and son duo, Neil and Scott Mellis will be providing the music for Garioch Gay Gordons live on Zoom.

Derek hopes the event will be as successful as its predecessor.

He added: “We’ve had a good response already, we’re all looking forward to Sunday and it should be great fun.

“We raised £1,800 for Gig for Garioch last time and if we can get anywhere near that figure we’ll be delighted.”

The Garioch Gay Gordons will take place on Sunday at 4pm on Zoom.

To sign up, visit https://bit.ly/GariochGayGordons or search for Inverurie Events on Facebook.