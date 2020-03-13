Football suspended, north-east events cancelled and more in doubt as attempts continue to slow spread of coronavirus

Events in the north-east have been called off, with others in doubt, as part of a bid to delay the spread of coronavirus.

Nicola Sturgeon has announced all gatherings of more than 500 people should be cancelled from Monday.

The first minister announced the change yesterday following a Cobra meeting attended by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to help ease the burden on emergency services, with the number of Covid-19 cases expected to rise.

She also said schools would remain open, but that overseas school trips should be cancelled.

The Scottish Government said it will provide guidance on how this will impact events by next week.

This morning it was confirmed by the SFA that all domestic games would be suspended due to the pandemic.

Ms Sturgeon revealed the new guidelines after it emerged a seventh person had tested positive for coronavirus in the north-east.

And some organisations have already cancelled events due to the health crisis, with others already planning to take action.

However, there has also been a call for more clarity on the rules.

Union Street-based bar Soul has announced it will limit the capacity of the venue to 500 from Monday.

Paul Clarkson, operations director at PB Devco, said the health of customers and staff was of the “utmost importance” so would “adhere to” the new rules.

He said: “We will limit the numbers to 500 – taking into consideration staff numbers – over the weekend nights when we are at our busiest in our flagship venue Soul, which has the largest capacity of 915.

“We have already been re-educating all our staff across the company on all the necessary hygiene practices they should be continually doing as precautionary measures.”

Concerns over the virus have already caused a number of organisations in the north-east to make other arrangements.

Friends of Anchor has postponed its Courage on the Catwalk and Brave fundraising fashion events “until further notice”.

The VisitScotland Expo, due to be held at P&J Live next month, has been cancelled after a number of exhibitors pulled out.

Around 2,000 attendees from 30 countries had been due to visit.

VisitScotland said an announcement would be made in due course about next year’s expo.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment at P&J Live, said tonight’s The Script concert and Sunday’s Lewis Capaldi show are both going ahead, but more information was needed about the potential impact on future events.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

She said: “We are seeking clarity and guidance from the Scottish Government on this issue.”

On Friday afternoon the venue confirmed the Cirque du Soleil shows had been cancelled

Aberdeen Performing Arts (APA), which operates His Majesty’s Theatre, the Music Hall and the Lemon Tree venues, said it was looking at the potential impact on performances.

A spokeswoman said: “We are seeking further clarification and awaiting guidance from Cobra in order to assess the implications for Aberdeen Performing Arts.”

Meanwhile, the Inverurie Beer Festival on March 27 has also been cancelled, while Stonehaven’s Tolbooth Museum will be closed until April 8.

The North East Scotland Food & Drink awards, due to be held next week, have also been cancelled

Aberdeen University has also postponed its Live on the Lawn celebration planned for today in light of the latest guidelines.

And it is also taking steps to teach online should the need arise.

A university spokeswoman said: “In line with national guidance, teaching at our Aberdeen campuses will continue for the time being.

“However, in anticipation of the possibility of that changing, we are prioritising preparations that would allow teaching to be delivered online.

“We are also ensuring assessments and exams can be completed at distance.

“In line with Scottish Government advice that gatherings of more than 500 people should not go ahead, we have made the decision to postpone a celebration event.

“We are currently reviewing all major events, including our summer graduations and we will update accordingly.”