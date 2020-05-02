North-east event will help raise mental health awareness

A date has been announced for a north-east event aiming to raise awareness over mental health.

Make Minds Matter Festival, which will be a celebration of everything positive in the region to improve mental health and wellbeing, will take place on Saturday September 12 from 10am to 5pm.

The event has been organised by the directors of Omniscient Safety Innovations Ltd, AC Weddings & Events and Miss, a charity for women and partners who have experienced a miscarriage.

It is sponsored by Aberdeen Council and Councillor Claire Imrie, the mental health ambassador.

Claire said: “As mental health spokesperson, I’m proud to be putting on such a much-needed event in Aberdeen.”

The festival will take place on Broad Street.

For more information, email info@acweddingsandevents.com