North-east event to help out business start-ups

An organisation that helps people start their own businesses is holding a special event in the north-east

Business Gateway will host Start-Up Day at the Burnside Business Centre on Burnside Road, Peterhead, on January 15 between 9.30am and 4.30pm.

The workshop will focus on the different requirements involved in setting up a fledgling firm in the north-east.

A spokesman for Business Gateway said it will cover a lot of different topics such as law and marketing.

He said: “This one-day course will provide you with information on the legal requirements for starting your business including business organisations, tax and National Insurance information.

“In addition to this, the course will focus on the required market research to undertake which will bring sufficient information together to develop the plan for the business.”