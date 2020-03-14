North-east event to encourage climate action

Climate Week North-East is set to kick off, with a range of events scheduled to help individuals reduce their carbon footprints.

Running from Friday March 20 to Saturday March 29, the week aims to raise awareness of climate change, while helping people to manage their own impact on the environment.

Many events will equip people with practical skills, which in turn can help to reduce costs.

Everything from tree planting, family bookbug sessions, squirrel-spotting safaris, special tours, beach cleans and activism events will be held.

Alison Stuart, director of Aberdeen Climate Action, said: “Each of the events is angled toward an aspect of reducing carbon emissions.

“We have recycling and upcycling events available which are designed to help people think about how they can reuse their items as opposed to buying new.

“We also have biking events, because if you are more confident on your bike, you’re more happy to use it.

“It’s to help people realise what skills they can gain to reduce their carbon footprints.”

She added: “I still think we have a long way to go.

“We need to be at the point where every decision made is made with the climate in mind.

“We are making progress but we need to dramatically upscale that progress.

“Climate week hopes to change people’s behaviour and perceptions and give them more knowledge of climate week and what they can do.

“It is important to stress a lot of actions people need to take are cheaper for them, and there is a happier and stronger community when working together.”

Sunday March 15

TOUR OF WARK FARM: 11am-1pm at Wark Farm in Cushnie, Alford. A farm walk and talk, where attendees will have the opportunity to wander through an organic farm system in upland Aberdeenshire exploring questions of sustainability, food production and consumption and conservation.

ABERDEEN SOUP: 6pm at Foodstory. This micro crowdfunding event aims to promote sustainable networks in Aberdeen City. On the night, individuals will be treated to local musicians, entertainment, stories and food.

Friday March 20

ECO-GARDEN TOTS WORKSHOP : 10am11am, 11.45am-12.45pm, 1.30pm2.30pm at The Barn in Banchory. Organised by Mud Pies, it encourages children to explore the wild garden and look for signs of spring, while collecting natural treasures to take home. Price is £5 per child with accompanying adult fee.

PROF PETE SMITH: WHAT CAN INDIVIDUALS DO ABOUT CLIMATE CHANGE? 7.30pm at Sanctuary, Queen’s Cross Church. The talk will cover impacts of everyday choices and consumption on climate change.

Saturday March 21

TREE PLANTING FOR BIODIVERSITY: 10am-12pm at Collieburn Park. Organised by The Brave Outdoors, individuals will have the opportunity to help plant trees and increase the biodiversity of Peterhead’s Collieburn Park.

SILENT SQUIRREL SPOTTING SAFARI: 8am-9.30am at Hazlehead Woods. Organised by the Aberdeen City Council Countryside Rangers, attendees will join them on an early morning journey to find signs of the red squirrel population in Hazlehead.

COMPOSTING IS FUN WORKSHOP: 11am at Bonnymuir Green. Organised by One Seed Forward, the interactive session will teach children what they can and can’t compost.

Sunday March 22

COMMUNITY GARDEN TOUR: 11am-1pm at The Secret Garden on University Road. This tour is hosted by Aberdeen University’s Secret Garden Society and the residents of the Powis estate. Attendees will tour both areas, looking at community gardening for play, foodgrowing, composting, wildlife and community. Entry is free.

TRY CYCLING BIKE RIDE: 10am at Hazlehead Park, Groat’s Road car park entrance. Organised by CTC Grampian, a member of Cycling UK, the event is an easy-paced ride aimed at beginners. It will take riders though a variety of roads and paths over a three-hour period.

Monday March 23

CRUICKSHANK BOTANIC GARDEN TOURS: 11am-12pm at the Cruickshank Building Courtyard. Mark Paterson, Curator of Cruickshank Botanic Garden, will highlight the flora of CBG in appreciating a cultivated garden and a global collection of plants can be beneficial in understanding climate change issues.

STORY ANDCRAFT SESSIONS: 3.30pm4.30pm at Stonehaven Library. Aberdeenshire Libraries will host the event, which is designed for children between 5-8 years. They can take part in the reduce, reuse, recycle craft session and climate week-themed story.

Tuesday March 24

CLIMATE WEEK NORTH EAST LUNCHTIME TALKS: 12.30pm-1.40pm at Marischal College. Organised by the Environmental Policy Team at Aberdeen City Council, the free event features two talks which discuss the circular economy, sustainable development goals, transport, biodiversity, food and behaviour change.

ADULT CRAFT SESSIONS WITH ABERDEENSHIRE LIBRARIES: 2pm-3.30pm at Banchory Library and 5pm-7pm at Ballater Library. Designed for adults who are interested in getting creative using recycled items. This free event focuses on creating crafts without harming the planet

Friday March 27

TOUR OF ABERDEEN CITY COUNCIL’S MATERIAL RECOVERY FACILITY: 1.30pm at Altens East Recycling and Resource Facility. Attendees can visit where all of the recyclable materials that are collected by the council from households and businesses are taken to be sorted and sent away for recycling. Individuals will see what the material looks like when it is delivered and watch it go through a process of conveyor belts, optical, magnetic and ballistic separation equipment and then see the finished products.

Saturday March 28

GREEN FAMILY FUN DAY: 11am-3pm at Hazlehead Park. A day of family fun includes entry into pets corner, with a range of stalls, activities and information on recycling, energy saving and grants for your home.

TREATMENT TASTER SESSIONS: 10am-5pm at Inverurie Treatment Room. A weekend of free taster sessions of health and wellbeing treatments which are designed to help people deal with stress and anxiety. Activities held include beginners forest yoga sessions, foraging walks, diet and health, healing narratives and mindset.

Sunday March 29

BEACH CLEAN: 10am-12pm at Blackdog Beach. Organised by the East Grampian Coastal Partnership, volunteers will assist with removing rubbish from the shorefront.

CLIMATE CHANGE AT DUTHIE PARK: 10am-3pm. The Duthie Park Rangers Service will host a tour at the David Welch Winter Gardens, which will include information on composting and their Biomass Heating System. There will also be drop-in workshops on tropical rainforests and a climate change workshop led by staff at RGU. All events are free and tours are held hourly between 10am-3pm.