North-east event to celebrate Doric

A heritage society is honouring the Doric dialect with a special celebration.

The Doric Neuk and Bon Accord Civic Heritage Association have invited Sheena Blackhall, Doric poet and author, and a range of other talented writers and musicians to celebrate the local dialect.

Sheena will share some of her favourite poems and stories.

Also joining the programme is American fiddler, Mara Shea, who is currently undertaking a postgraduate degree in Folklore and Ethnology at the Elphinstone Institute.

A Dash O’ Doric, to take place on June 14, will run from 7pm at the Baden Powell Hall in Turriff.

Tickets are available from the Bon Accord Civic Heritage by calling 07572 582198.

Guests can also book online at bit.ly/2WUhdgF

All funds raised will go to the Doric Neuk for the development of further activities promoting the dialect.