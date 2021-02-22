North-east event that encourages climate action to take place next month

Climate Week North East is fast-approaching, with a line-up of fun and inspiring events set to help people reduce their carbon footprint.

Special treasure hunts, craft sessions, guided walks and bike rides, workshops, films, beach cleans and talks are just some of the events planned across 10 days.

Running from Friday March 12 to Sunday March 21, CWNE – which has been running for seven years – aims to educate people on how to consider the environment and save money at the same time.

More than 120 events were planned last March, which all had to be cancelled due to the start of lockdown.

Director of Aberdeen Climate Action, Alison Stuart, is looking forward to welcoming back CWNE once again, with most of the proceedings taking place online.

“The events are taking place all over the city and shire,” Alison said.

“They showcase what is happening here in the north-east to combat climate change and also the small and big changes we can all do that will make a difference to reduce climate change and help us live sustainably.

“CWNE has over 80 different events, organised by more than 35 different organisations, taking place mostly online.

“The aims of CWNE are to raise awareness of and prompt action on climate change and what we can all do to reduce our carbon footprint and live sustainably.

“It also aims to showcase all the amazing projects and action already taking place here in the region on climate change.”

© Supplied by Alison Stuart

While the delivery may have changed to online – and outdoors with physical distancing – this year, the great breadth and quality of events has not changed.

Members of the public are being encouraged to take a ‘mindful walk’ each day.

Themes will be changed on a daily basis to provide people with a different ‘walking thought’. These themes include ‘weigh your waste’, ‘conserve your water and energy’ (and save money too), ‘shop local and eat greener’, and ‘fix it, don’t bin it’.

Those taking part can use the tag #CWNE21 on social media to post their thoughts, photos from their walks, findings and mapped routes.

Alison added: “The vast majority of events are online, although there are some events that are taking place outdoors appropriately distanced – they will only take place if we are back in the tier system. They can operate in Tier 4 conditions.

“We are encouraging people to take a mindful walk each day on a different topic and to map their walks so others can enjoy them too and also to create a community treasure hunt – full resources and training are supplied for this.

“I am most looking forward to attending some fabulous workshops on how to create a community greenspace and wildlife-rich habitats, and taking part in a community treasure hunt with my family, as well as watching a play about nature with them.

“While Covid-19 is the most immediate issue, climate change is the most far-reaching issue of our time and one that needs to be tackled now, while the worst of it can still be averted.

“There is something for everyone in the CWNE programme of events and it is a fun and interesting way of learning more about what action we can all take to help make a real difference.

“People right now need to feel that they can make a difference in their lives, and help the planet as a whole, and what better time to learn than now when there is not much else fun to do.”

Speaking on the public’s views towards climate change in the north-east, Alison says “it has really begun to ramp up its focus on dealing with the issue”.

“There has been an incredible rise in climate action community groups and projects created over the six years that Aberdeen Climate Action has been running now and, in fact, we have recently created NESCAN – North East Climate Action Network – which already has 20 member organisations.”

Visit www.climateweeknortheast.org to find out further information or view the full programme of events.