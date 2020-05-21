North-east event for business owners on returning to work after lockdown

An Aberdeen business is to hold an online session on how to return to the workplace after lockdown.

HR Hub Plus Limited are hosting virtual sessions for business owners, on how to react if there is a phased or sudden return to the office.

The event will help individuals to prepare their business effectively, for exiting lockdown.

Attendees will learn more on what they should be doing to protect their employees, and how to avoid employment claims against their business.

The event will be led by Director of HR HUB Plus Limited, Edward Obi – a leading HR specialist.

The award-winning HR consultancy, specialises exclusively in the field of HR, providing a variety of HR services, advice and assistance to clients throughout Scotland.

The workshop is offered at no financial cost to attendees, as the company is aiming to offer continuous support to local business owners, during the pandemic.

It is a recurring Wednesday event from May 20 to June 17.

Each class runs from 9.30am – 10.45am.

To register, visit https://bit.ly/3cR7LT2