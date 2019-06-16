North-east estate opens doors for charity fundraiser

A north-east country estate opened its doors to the public to raise funds for a good cause.

Kincardine Castle, renowned for its laburnum archway and views across to Lochnagar, opens to the public on a few occasions throughout the year.

Visitors were able to view the woodland garden and the planetary garden yesterday.

The open day was in partnership with Scotland’s Gardens Scheme in aid of Children 1st and the local village Christ Church.