North-east estate issues wildfire warning

The owners of a north-east estate issued a warning over the threat posed by wildfires after two broke out on its land.

Two separate smouldering fires were discovered on land owned by Leys Estate Group north of Hill of Banchory on Friday May 17.

Two separate smouldering fires were discovered on land owned by Leys Estate Group north of Hill of Banchory on Friday May 17.

Now staff at the estate have spoken out, blaming dry weather for the outbreaks and urging people to act responsibly while enjoying what the countryside has to offer.

A spokesman said: “We have had a very dry winter and spring in Aberdeenshire meaning our countryside is at risk of fires which can spread very quickly putting wildlife, livestock, houses, buildings and surrounding vegetation and crops at risk.

“Thankfully the recent fires were spotted early and extinguished before they could do any further damage, but the situation could have been so much worse with them being close to houses on the Hill of Banchory.”