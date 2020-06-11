North-east estate bought over

A north-east estate including a mansion, windfarm and inn has been bought over.

Real estate firm Savills said the Kildrummy estate, near Alford, has been purchased after generating a significant level of interest and viewers from both the UK and abroad.

The sale of the holding company was on the market for offers over £11 million, with the sale completed on June 5.

The 5,600 acre estate includes the principal house and mansion, which formerly traded as a hotel, as well as woodlands and commercial interests including the 18.4 MW Kildrummy Wind Farm and the Kildrummy Inn.

Evelyn Channing, head of rural agency in Scotland, said: “Kildrummy attracted a diverse range of potential buyers, including those who were attracted to the established and potential income flow from its mixed portfolio of assets which, in addition to residential and commercial rents, also include renewable and forestry assets which are earmarked as being contributors to carbon zero targets.”