North-east environmentalists recognised in Biodiversity Champion Awards

North-east environmentalists have been recognised at the Biodiversity Champion Awards.

The accolades, presented by the North East Scotland Biodiversity Partnership, recognise individuals and organisations who have made a difference to their local environment.

The awards were presented virtually this year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The 2020 champions and their achievements feature in an online video, with an introduction from Mairi Gougeon MSP.

In the video, Mairi said: “It’s been really uplifting and encouraging for me to read about the innovative and dedicated work of the award winners, which provide shining examples of how local action can help wildlife and promote biodiversity.

“This has never been more important than it is now as we face the twin challenges of climate change and biodiversity loss.”

“While we’ve acknowledged that there is still much work to do, we couldn’t ask for a better example of good practice than the North East Scotland Biodiversity Partnership, which is considered to be the most well established, active and dynamic in Scotland.

“So thank you once again, not only to the award winners but to everyone involved in making the Partnership such a success.”

NESBiP’s chair, Roger Owen, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has demonstrated just how important access to green space is to our physical and mental wellbeing.

“The natural world is not just an optional extra – it is a basic human necessity. Responding to the challenges of climate change and biodiversity loss is not just for others to sort out, we all have to play our part in making things better, especially for future generations.”

NESBiP’s co-ordinator, Alex Stuart added: “There are many ways in which we can all make a difference. Even if individual contributions are small, when added together they make big difference.

“Let one of your resolutions for 2021 be to do something positive to help deal with climate change and biodiversity loss.”