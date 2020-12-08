North-east energy firm recognised by industry group

A north-east firm has landed a major honour from a trade body.

Kintore-based STATS Group has been named Company of the Year in the Energy Industries Council (EIC) Awards 2020.

The pipeline technology specialist picked up the top accolade in the Export category and also shared the Service Solutions award with Aquaterra Energy.

STATS also picked up the biggest award of the night, the EIC Company of the Year, with its winning submission in the 2020 EIC Survive and Thrive Insight Report, highlighting the success of their technology.

Established in 1943, the EIC is a trade association of 650 companies which deliver goods and services to the global energy sector. It is supported by major operators, contractors and SMEs and its prestigious national awards have been running for more than 75 years.

STATS Group chief executive officer, Leigh Howarth, said the awards recognised the company’s ongoing investment in technology and an export strategy which has resulted in international sales accounting for 85% of group revenues.

Mr Howarth said: “We are delighted to have been named EIC Company of the Year in what has been an extremely challenging period for all businesses in the energy industries supply chain.

“The award is welcome recognition for our efforts in offering smart technologies which have gained a wide international appeal amongst clients across the globe.

“The response from our staff in dealing with the unprecedented trading environment faced by the energy industry has been outstanding and I am delighted their contribution has resulted in these awards.”

STATS principal activity is the provision of pressurised pipeline isolation, hot tapping and plugging services to the global oil, gas and petrochemical industries.