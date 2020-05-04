North-east energy firm donates thousands of face masks to key workers

A north-east firm has donated thousands of pieces of protective equipment to workers on the front line of the fight against Covid-19.

Wood Group has provided 10,000 face marks to Maggie’s, which provides support to people living with cancer.

Around 6,000 of the masks will be passed to healthcare staff at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, while the rest will be given to care home workers across the city.

Wood’s chief executive of asset solutions, Dave Stewart, said: “We are delighted to do a little to help and hope that the masks will make a significant difference for the frontline staff at ARI as well as those in local care homes.”

Kevin Mathieson, centre head at Maggie’s Aberdeen, said: “This is a wonderful example of organisations pulling together in support of our NHS colleagues and I am delighted we at Maggie’s have been able to play a part.

“It is an incredibly difficult time for everyone, especially though those living with cancer, and caring for each other is more important than ever before.”

A spokesperson for NHS Grampian added: “It’s great to see local businesses like Wood stepping up to support our frontline workers across the north-east in these difficult times.”

