Communities across Moray have been encouraged to stand with the rest of the country to reflect on the coronavirus pandemic.

Tomorrow marks one year since the first national lockdown was imposed in televised addresses to the nation from Prime Minister Boris Johnson and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

A national minute’s silence and doorstep vigil will take place at noon to mark the anniversary.

© Jason Hedges / DCT Media

Moray’s Lord Lieutenant, Major General Seymour Monro, has encouraged residents across the region to take the opportunity to remember those lost during the pandemic as well as all the changes to daily lives.

He said: “It is also opportune to praise our front-line services and key workers: the NHS and care staff, the emergency services and the armed forces, our teachers and council staff, retail and delivery workers, and the posties.

“Many others have been able to conduct their businesses to a greater or lesser extent, and we are grateful for their efforts as well.

“Special thanks must go to all our community groups and volunteers. They have been delivering support to those who have needed help to get through the difficulties and anxieties caused by the pandemic.

“There has been an enormous generosity of spirit and enduring practical action.

“Indeed everyone has played their part by staying at home, wearing masks, home-schooling children, learning new skills to keep in touch with families and friends, and helping neighbours with acts of kindness.”