North-east employment support continues despite Covid-19 lockdown

A north-east employment support service is continuing to support people throughout the coronavirus lockdown.

The employment support team (EST) at Aberdeenshire Council is co-ordinating the Aberdeenshire Employability Partnership to help people into work and training.

It assists anyone living in the local authority who is actively looking for a job or attempting to enter education to gain employment.

Support on offer includes practical assistance for those looking to return to work from absences such as raising children or health issues.

People are provided with one-to-one support to help them get to where they would like to be in the job market.

One man who used the service said: “I’ve had a varied work history, but for the last five years or so I’ve wanted to work in the mental health sector. I didn’t think this would be possible for me because I didn’t have experience in health and social care. It felt very daunting and I personally didn’t think I would ever get to work in my dream job.

“When my last employment was terminated, I found it a struggle to find other work. I was applying for vacancies but often getting no response. When I went to the jobcentre, a flyer caught my eye and I asked about it. I was sceptical at first, but I attended a drop-in session and spoke to the key worker who was covering that week.

“She took my details and a brief background description. I then received a call from my main key worker who was very friendly, understanding and helpful. We agreed to meet at the next drop-in session. We covered my CV options and she sent me some reading information for working in mental health. This was very helpful and gave me a better insight into my dream job.

“Due to Covid-19, we couldn’t have the next session face-to-face, so instead my key worker gave me a call and we agreed on information to include in my CV. My CV was spot on and exactly what I’d hoped for. Throughout the entire process everything has been amazing.

“Communication has been the key – we had regular calls and emails about online learning and what to include in my job application. My key worker reassured me every step of the way. We worked on my personal statement, which for everyone can be daunting. The whole experience was exceptional, from the start to me now being in the job I dreamt of, I knew I could rely on my key worker. I was helped with interview skills and she pointed me in the right direction for learning and personal development.

“I can honestly say if it wasn’t for my key worker and the help and support I’ve received, I probably would have given up and kept applying for jobs with no success. This was impacting my own mental health and I was becoming more depressed and anxious about the future. But with the help from my key worker, I didn’t just get any job – I got the job I wanted and had been dreaming of for years.

“All I can say is it’s been a very positive and exciting experience working with the employment support team. There’s always help out there if you really want it.”

Support is available by phone, email, text or social media.

To find out more, call 01467 534867 or 01467 532797 or email employmentsupportteam@aberdeenshire.gov.uk

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: