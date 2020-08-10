Video: North-east Eminem superfan in bid to break world record for most tattoos of a musician

A north-east superfan will attempt to break the world record for the most tattoos of a musician on her body.

Nikki Paterson, from Bridge of Don, began getting inked at the age of 18 and has since racked up a whopping 47 tattoos.

And 23 of the designs pay tribute to world-renowned rapper Eminem.

And now superfan Nikki will attempt to break a Guinness World Record for her commitment to the musician.

The 34-year-old described how she ‘fell in love’ with tattoos at a young age.

She said: “I got my first tattoo when I was 18, and my first Eminem one at 19 which was tiny.

“Then my friend sent me an Eminem design that tattooist David Corden in Edinburgh had done, and it was absolutely incredible.

“I had never thought about getting a portrait on my body but when I saw his work I was desperate to get one.

“After I got my first one I fell in love with the whole process and kept going back.

“Then I got a bit braver and started going to Yarson Tattoo Studio in Aberdeen and I’ve also been to Jay Hutton from Tattoo Fixers too.”

Nikki began listening to Eminem when she was a teenager, and even the rapper himself has seen proof of her dedication.

She added: “I’ve been a fan of Eminem since I was 14. I first heard ‘Stan’ at that age and fell in love.

“I’ve been to see him live seven times and his music has got me through the last 20 years.

“When people see my tattoos at Eminem concerts they go wild for them and they stop for pictures.

“I actually know that Eminem has seen them as well. I met his photographer in Abu Dhabi at a concert last year and he took photos of them to show Eminem.

“He’s really important to me and I love having tattoos of him. It feels like a way of expressing it when I haven’t felt able to before.”

Nikki’s world record attempt won’t come easy, however, as representatives from Guinness World Records have to go thorough checks to verify her bid.

She added: “They are basing the world record on 13 Eminem portraits that I have.

“I submitted my photos as proof but they take it a lot more seriously than I first thought.

“I have to get a dermatologist to count the tattoos and measure them, and the representatives at Guinness World Record essentially have to write a report saying how many I have and where they are.

“I’ve also got to have two tattoo artists there to verify the same information and it has to be recorded so I can submit the video to Guinness World Records.

“I’m now looking into who is able to help me. I think it will be fairly easy to find tattoo artists but finding a dermatologist will be trickier.

“It’s a new record, they haven’t had it before so I’m pretty confident I’ll get it unless someone else comes forward and breaks it.”

To follow Nikki’s progress, visit her Instagram page at www.instagram.com/crazyeminemlady/