North-east Eminem superfan breaks world record for most tattoos of a musician

A north-east superfan has broken the world record for the most tattoos of a musician on her body.

Nikki Paterson, from Bridge of Don, began getting inked at the age of 18 and has since racked up a whopping 47 tattoos.

And 23 of the designs pay tribute to world-renowned rapper Eminem.

And now superfan Nikki has broken a Guinness World Record for her commitment to the musician.

Nikki received confirmation she had broken the world record via email last Thursday.

She said: “I received a confirmation email from Guinness World Records stating that my attempt had been accepted and that I would get a complimentary certificate.

“I was over the moon when I found out. I never really realised how thorough the process would be and I was worried they would come back to me and ask me to do something else, so there’s a sense of relief too.

“I’m really excited and it’s great to be able to share it with people.”

Nikki had to have a dermatologist count her tattoos and measure them, and her attempt had to be verified by representatives from the Guinness World Records as well as two tattoo artists.

She said: “Two tattoo artists and I went to Grand Aura Skin and Wellbeing Clinic on Carden Place. I gave one of the doctors there a list of my tattoos and where they are on my body and we just had to work through that.

“He used a flexible ruler to measure them and he looked at the tattoos using a magnifying glass to ensure that they were real tattoos.

“He wrote a report, the tattoo artists had to fill out a form each and we had to record the whole process.”

Superfan Nikki soon gained a large following on social media for her commitment to Eminem.

She has racked up more than 5,000 followers on her Instagram page.

Nikki added: “I’ve had people from all over the world get in touch with me which has been really nice.

“I’ve got more Eminem tattoos planned. I’m really hopeful that Eminem himself will eventually give me some feedback.”