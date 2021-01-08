North-east educational psychology service helpline open again

A north-east council’s educational psychology service helpline is open again to parents and carers who may need support during remote learning.

Schools have been opened to the children of key workers and vulnerable families, as other children will begin remote learning from next week, until at least February.

The educational psychology service (EPS) phoneline is offered to people across Aberdeenshire, including parents/carers and professionals who would like to talk through any education or wellbeing concerns for a child or young person.

It operates on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9am to 3pm.

Aberdeenshire Council’s director of education and children’s service Laurence Findlay said: “As we begin the new term we are working hard to ensure children and young people, as well as their families and school staff, are given the support they need.

“A range of services are playing their part in this and, in addition to school staff who are leading learning and teaching for those keyworker and vulnerable children in school as well as delivering online learning opportunities for those at home, this includes our educational psychology service who are once again making a phone line available to parents, and a variety of other services including youth work once again making online activity engagement possible, supported by our digital learning team.

“The commitment and dedication of so many colleagues – regardless of the ongoing challenges posed by the pandemic – should not be underestimated.”

The EPS line can be called on 01779 403721, or if you would prefer the service to call you instead, email eps@aberdeenshire.gov.uk with your name and number.