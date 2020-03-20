North-east education ‘staff working round the clock for pupils’

A north-east education boss has said they face an “unprecedented situation” ahead of the imminent closure of schools.

Aberdeenshire Council’s head of education Laurence Findlay was speaking at a meeting of the local authority’s education and children’s services committee.

He paid tribute to teachers and pupils with schools across the region and country preparing to shut their doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It comes as Education Secretary John Swinney announced exams in Scotland’s schools this year have been cancelled as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement in the Scottish Parliament, Mr Swinney laid out three key principles the government were focusing on in terms of education during the coronavirus pandemic.

He promised to keep supporting vulnerable children, to provide educational continuity – with a focus on S4-S6 pupils.

Mr Swinney added councils will be supported to ensure the children of key workers will have continuing access to learning and childcare to allow their parents to continue working.

Meanwhile, speaking at the Aberdeenshire Council education meeting, Mr Findlay said his management team were working “round the clock” as they plan ahead for the coming weeks.

He also sent a letter to all parents in Aberdeenshire which features details about a number of organisations which can provide help to pupils during the outbreak.

Mr Findlay said: “We are in an unprecedented situation just now.

“I would like to thank all our staff, our teachers and head teachers and all the frontline teams.

“My own team are behind the scenes constantly working round the clock and when I say round the clock I really do mean it.

“A huge thank you to parents for their forbearance and it has been really encouraging to see the number of teachers offering their services to the communities.

“I have the greatest concern for young people because I appreciate how anxious a period this is, particularly for those on the senior phase of secondary school as they approach their SQA examinations.

“I know how much work goes into preparing for exams in this last few months as people push towards the final hurdle.”

Education committee chairwoman Gillian Owen said: “I’d like to say on behalf of the committee we want to give a really big shout to all of their team.

“We’ve worked hard but I think there is going to be a few more weeks of hard work before we can settle down.”

Mr Swinney told MSPs at Holyrood: “In all our history, Scotland has never cancelled the exams.

“Since 1888 they have been held every May or June, without fail.

“In the midst of two world wars the exams went ahead. It is a measure of the gravity of the challenge we now face that I must today announce the exams will not go ahead this year.”

He also said: “We are clear that we must support local authorities to put in place arrangements that ensure the children of key workers, who do not have another parent or carer at home, can be looked after during the day and they have continuing access to all learning and childcare that allows parents or carers to participate in the national response.”

