North-east education leaders to take part in online child poverty seminars

Education experts from the north-east will be taking part in a series of online events with a focus on child poverty and its impact on learning.
The virtual gatherings are being organised by the Northern Alliance, which includes Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire and Moray councils as well five other local authorities from the north and west of Scotland.
Education Scotland are also part of the Promoting Equity Week which runs for a week from Monday, September 28.
