North-east education leaders praise ‘outstanding commitment to home learning’

North-east education leaders have praised staff and young people for their commitment to home learning.

As the coronavirus lockdown has meant that the only young people currently working in schools are those who are vulnerable or the children of key workers, thousands of pupils across the region have had to adapt to home working again.

The hard worth of both staff and youngsters has been praised by teachers and other education chiefs, as classes and projects are instead carried out at home.

At Westhill Academy, a recent survey carried out with parents and carers said that 98% agreed school communications regarding home learning have been helpful, and 79% agreed the amount of work allocated to their child was about right and 99% said they had regular contact with teachers.

Only 7% of young people who carried out a similar survey said they had difficulties following instructions online.

A range of classes have been carried out at home by pupils – including home economics and art and design.

Westhill Academy head teacher Alison Reid said: “Feedback from young people as well as parents and carers is very important to us. We know there is no one-size-fits-all and we are doing our absolute best to engage our school community in a variety of learning activities, offer tailored support and make the best of the challenges we face together. I am so proud of the additional skills my staff and pupils have acquired – absolutely brilliant, folks!”

Meanwhile, New Machar School has been finding new and innovative ways to engage, such as offering weekly bedtime stories and assemblies.

The school leadership team has been checking in regularly with families, and has reported 100% digital inclusion among pupils.

Pupils have been carrying out everything from baking shortbread to making marble runs, and more than 125,000 pieces of work have been submitted online so far.

New Machar School head teacher Brian Carle said: “Our team has made the most of Northern Alliance, Education Scotland and Aberdeenshire Council resources and we’ve adapted our delivery model over time to ensure it best supports the needs of our local community. Our school values are: Achieve, Include, and Motivate – ideals we really believe in and are constantly coming up with new ideas to support. I’m so proud of my team as well as all of our children and families. #BeYourBestSelf!”

Education and children’s services committee chairwoman Councillor Gillian Owen said: “We know it’s not an easy time for anyone at the moment but it is heartening to see and hear about so many examples of best practice appearing on schools’ social media channels as well as through direct discussion.

“Teachers and practitioners as well as children and young people, and parents, are demonstrating an absolutely outstanding commitment to home learning. It all looks so fun and engaging – keep up the excellent work, folks!”