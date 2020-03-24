North-east education chief praises teaching staff for their coronavirus response

An education boss has praised teachers for their response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Aberdeenshire Council has a number of hub schools open for the children of key workers with lessons at both primary and secondary level continuing.

The classes on offer are for pupils of category one key workers, who are health and care staff, energy suppliers and teachers providing learning to the children of other key workers.

Laurence Findlay, Aberdeenshire Council’s director of education and children’s services, is urging parents whose children qualify to register the youngsters and go to their nearest hub school.

He said: “We have hub schools in place in each cluster and places are open to the children of category one key workers only. Schools have been asking parents directly to register if they are eligible for this provision and then head along to their hub.

“I must stress that there are very limited places available and this is not ‘business as usual’. Please bear with us as we respond to this fast-moving international crisis.

“I would also like to take the opportunity to thank colleagues across Aberdeenshire who have been working on this more-or-less around the clock. Everyone has really pulled together and the quality of home learning packs for those not able to attend schools is also excellent. Well done, folks.”

For more information about hub schools visit https://bit.ly/2wkWMBz

