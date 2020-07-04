North-east education bosses say ‘very big thank you’ to pupils, parents and staff

A round-up of the some of the incredible things done by schools across the north-east has been released as term comes to an end.

Alongside the list of achievements of pupils, teachers and parents across Aberdeenshire, education bosses at the council expressed their gratitude for their efforts during this “incredibly difficult times”.

At one school, a teacher created dozens of videos to help parents and pupils deal with barriers caused by technology.

The member of staff at Mearns Academy produced the 47 videos which were made available to schools across the region.

At Meldrum Academy pupils were treated to Harry Potter-inspired activities, including making their own Butterbeer, designing potions and growing magic beans.

Meanwhile, pupils at Gartly School were treated to a virtual school trip to Macduff Aquarium using webcams across the site.

And a special website has been launched by Aberdeenshire Council, Shine a Light on Lockdown, keep a record of their memories and experiences during lockdown, with pupils invited to share their highlights, and what they’re looking forward to.

Director of Education and Children’s Services, Laurence Findlay said: “We are hugely grateful to everyone out there who continues to give of their best to support children and young people through an incredibly difficult time.

“This includes parents, carers, teachers, school support staff, social workers and our multi-agency partners: you really are fabulous and we appreciate your efforts.”

Chair of the Council’s Education and Children’s Services Committee, Cllr Gillian Owen added: “To all of our young people across Aberdeenshire – well done.

“The last few months haven’t been easy for anyone but you have shown remarkable resilience and I’ve seen loads of examples of fantastic work you’ve done in lockdown. If you are in need of support or assistance, please reach out, keep being your wonderful selves and keep learning.”

Vice Chair Cllr Rosemary Bruce summed up by saying: “We hope you all have an opportunity to take a well-earned break during the summer holidays.

“As we strive to use lessons learned during lockdown to inform future thinking, the new Shine a Light on Lockdown website is a great way for us all to share and reflect so please pop your submissions in.

“I would also like to underline the importance of us all continuing to look out for each other while schools are closed. If you have concerns, please do get in touch. We will look forward to seeing you back in school in August.”

Aberdeenshire Lockdown Learning Highlights