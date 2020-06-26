North-east education boss tells of preparations for pupils returning to class

A north-east education boss has said they are “ready” for the reopening of schools in August.

Laurence Findlay, who is head of education for Aberdeenshire Council, said the announcement on Tuesday that youngsters could return full time is being taken in “their stride” by schools due to the preparations they have made.

Education secretary John Swinney said pupils can return to school without the necessary social distancing for young people from August 11 as long efforts to battle virus are successful.

Schools in Aberdeenshire will open once again a day later.

Laurence said “nothing surprises” him as he deals with Covid-19 and believes they are “ready” for the children to come back.

He said: “Over the past 14 weeks we’ve been involved with the pandemic nothing surprises me anymore.

“The medical and scientific advice is regularly updated.

“We’ve become used to being agile as we try to suppress the virus in an education setting.

“We just took it in our stride and responded to it as we were expected to.

“We have published our plans to take into account two metre social distancing in schools.

“But that now becomes our plan B should it be required.

“Everybody has rallied to get ready for August and we are Ready welcome Our learners back.”

Mintlaw Academy has hand sanitisers in every class room and had prepared each space with appropriate social distancing in place.

There is also a one way system and markings on the floor.

Head teacher Linda Duthie said she is “looking forward” to pupils coming back to the Station Road secondary school in a matter of weeks.

Although, she would like more guidance on social distancing measures for staff.

Linda said: “Staff across the school are really keen to welcome youngsters back.

“Staff have engaged with youngsters over the last three months but that is very different from them being back in school.

“I’m aware that our young people are very keen to be back and certainly Mintlaw Academy staff are looking forward to having pupils back on August 12.”

On the education secretary’s announcement, Linda said it came somewhat unexpected.

She wants more information on how staff can maintain social distancing in the classroom.

Linda said: “it was not what we expected and it has made us think about where we are as a school.

“It will be a question of seeing how things go and we will be on top of local and national guidance.

“Mr Swinney’s announcement was dependent on it being safe for young people to return.

“The announcement on Tuesday was no social distancing for pupils, but that doesn’t include staff and we still need to know about staff.

“We need more guidance for what this means for staff and how we make them feel safe.

“The overwhelming majority of pupils and staff are very keen to return.”