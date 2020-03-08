North-east eating disorder services will be reviewed in bid to improve support

Eating disorder services in the north-east will be reviewed in a bid to improve support.

The review will be published next spring and is designed to enhance improvement work in 2021.

It forms part of a programme aimed at improving performance in waiting times and supporting early intervention.

Work on the review will last for six months and will begin following publication of the Mental Welfare Commission’s report on services, which is due this summer.

The Scottish Government’s mental health minister Clare Haughey said: “More people lose their lives from eating disorders than any other psychiatric condition, therefore it requires a specialist and dedicated response.

“The national review will build on the work of the MWC who are currently visiting the eating disorder services in Scotland.”

Dr Stephen Anderson, chairman of the eating disorders faculty of the Royal College of Psychiatrists in Scotland, said: “We welcome this review of services, following on from the work by the Mental Welfare Commission.”