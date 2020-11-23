North-east eatery to close its doors and be transformed into Chinese restaurant

Plans have been unveiled which will see a well-loved north-east restaurant given a new lease of life.

Family-run restaurant The Steadin, which is based on Fraser Way in Rothienorman, is closing its doors from this Sunday after struggling to keep afloat since the coronavirus outbreak.

However, it will be transformed into a Chinese restaurant, with plans in place to begin working on the premises in the near future to bring the area a brand new food offering.

In a statement on social media, the firm said: “It is with a sad heart to say that The Steadin will be closing the door this Sunday November 22 at 8pm.

“If you want your last Steadin fix, we will be open Friday from 5pm to 7.45pm and Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 7.45pm.

“But it is an exciting time for Rothienorman because The Steadin is going to be a Chinese.”

The Steadin was well-known for its great service and friendly staff, as well as its tasty dishes.

The owners of the new Chinese eatery will honour any The Steadin gift vouchers that are not used before the closing date.