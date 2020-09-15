North-east duathlon events to take place in coming months

A number of duathlon events will take place over the coming months.

Huntly duathlon will take place this Sunday, while Knockburn adult duathlon will take place on Sunday, October 25.

Knockburn children’s duathlon will commence on Sunday, October 25 and Inverurie duathlon will run on Sunday, November 1.

A statement from Live Life Aberdeenshire read: “We’ve resurrected some of our duathlon events, which will be taking place over the next couple of months and limited entries are now available.

“The usual event structure has been altered to allow for social distancing. Full instructions will be emailed to all entrants in advance, but key changes include time trial starts, pre-entries only and no spectators.

“Events will be chip timed, with live online results, full race medical first aid cover and refreshments will be provided. Entrants will also get a memento to mark their participation.

To secure your entry or for more detailed information and prices go to http://bit.ly/LLAdua