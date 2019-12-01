North-east drummer Dominic, 12, follows in Ringo Starr’s steps at Cavern Club

It is the nightclub where arguably the greatest band in the world learned their trade.

And now a budding north-east musician has been given his chance to follow drumming legend Ringo Starr on the Cavern Club stage in Liverpool.

The venue has a long association with The Beatles and some of the earliest performances by Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo took place there.

Like millions of music fans before him, Westhill Academy pupil Dominic Munro made the pilgrimage to the city where it all began for the Fab Four.

The 12-year-old drummer visited Liverpool with his dad Kenny and mum Tracey during the October school holidays.

The family went on a National Trust tour to 251 Menlove Avenue and 20 Forthlin Road, the childhood homes of Lennon and McCartney.After their visit they went to the Cavern Live Lounge night and Dominic bought himself some drumsticks from the club with money his grandfather gave him.

Local musician Paul Jones was performing and spotted the first-year pupil drumming along as he played.

He then invited him on stage to get behind the drum kit and play with him on one of The Beatles’ most iconic tracks.

The youngster then took his seat in the crowd before being called up once more to play on the band’s rock ‘n’ roll tribute to all things Soviet Union.

Dominic’s dad Kenny said his son’s performance went down well and he is hopeful of launching his own music career.

He said: “Dom bought a pair of Cavern drumsticks with money he got from his grandad and started air drumming along to Paul’s set.

“Paul noticed Dom was air drumming in time to the music, so invited him up to play Hey Jude, then invited him back up at the end to play Back in the USSR.

“We were very proud parents watching him up there – you could tell he was confident and not scared at all.

“The opportunity presented itself and he grabbed it with both hands.

“Dom got loads of compliments from the audience after he finished and they were all encouraging him to keep playing, so hopefully he can use this great experience to further his music career as he gets older.

“Not that his drummer dad is jealous, of course.”

Dominic has been playing the drums since he was an infant and is in first year at Westhill Academy.

He hopes to work in the music business when he finishes school.