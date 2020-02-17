North-east drug deaths ‘worst in Scotland’

New figures have revealed more than 70 people died in the north-east as a result of drugs last year – the highest total in Scotland.

Statistics obtained under Freedom of Information legislation revealed 71 drug-related deaths were recorded by Police Scotland in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire last year.

The figure means the area is the worst in the country for drug deaths – ahead of Lanarkshire, which had 61 deaths, and Glasgow with 59.

A total of 52 were recorded in Dundee.

North-east Conservative MSP Peter Chapman claims ministers have cut £15.4 million from the country’s alcohol and drug partnerships.

He said: “The figures are shocking, worrying and show the north-east and the rest of Scotland is facing a drugs epidemic with little help coming from the Scottish Government.

“Instead of helping users to try and beat the habit, the SNP Government looks to methadone, without considering rehabilitation.

“We are verging on crisis mode and this is another illustration of the implications of the Scottish Government’s cuts to the money available to help these people tackle their addictions and save lives.”

However, suspected drug deaths are not included in the police figures, while other fatalities are still being investigated.

And Mr Chapman claimed that means the number of deaths could be even higher.

He added: “These figures highlight the seriousness of the situation in the north-east.

“We need more rehab facilities to help users kick the habit as well as offering support to both them and their families.

“Action must be taken now before the figures continue to spiral out of control.”

Dermot Craig, recovery community development manager at the charity Aberdeen in Recovery, said the issue of drug deaths was “nothing short of a public health emergency”.

He added: “I expect better of the individuals who are elected by the Scottish population and wish to see them changing their attitudes from blame-focused culture and to take individual and collective responsibility to start working on the solutions and not propagating the problem.”

A spokesman for NHS Grampian said the health board had introduced a number of initiatives to tackle the effects of addiction, including making harm reduction services more accessible and supporting people into treatment services.

He said: “The management of drug misuse is complex. Drug misuse rarely exists on its own. For many people it sits alongside poor mental health, homelessness, financial difficulty, social exclusion and stigma.

“With help and support, people who use substances and the loved ones who are affected can recover.

“We would encourage anyone who is concerned about themselves or a loved one to get in touch with our services. Recovery from drug dependence is not easy but it is possible. There are no long waiting times to be seen.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “We have been absolutely clear what Scotland faces in terms of drug-related deaths is a public health emergency.

“We are taking urgent action to address this, including setting up a dedicated drug death taskforce to reduce the harms caused by drugs and advise on further changes in practice, or in the law, which could help save lives.

“We have committed a further £20m over two years to support the taskforce’s work and to ensure drug and alcohol treatment services are further improved.”