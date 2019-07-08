North-east drivers warned of car park scam

Older drivers are being advised to be on their guard against fraud.

Aberdeenshire Community Safety Partnership has published advice after Action Fraud said fraudsters were targeting older drivers across the UK.

The warning said: “The victims are being approached while parked in a car park and are told by the suspect they have parked illegally or broken a speed limit and a photo has been taken of their car for ‘evidence’.”

Victims are then led to a rigged cash machine and their card details stolen.

“If you are suspicious about the authenticity of the fine, do not pay it until you have verified it with your local council,” said the warning.

It added: “Always shield your PIN number from view when using a cash machine, and never share your PIN with anyone.

“If your bank card is retained by an ATM machine, contact your bank immediately to inform them.”