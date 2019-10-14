North-east drivers thanked for patience as roadworks on A90 bridge finish

A £750,000 improvement project on a north-east bridge has finished – ending nine weeks of delays for drivers.

Cowie Bridge on the A90 near Stonehaven had a contraflow in place leading to a number of drivers using the seaside town to avoid the roadworks.

Drivers have been thanked for their patience over the past few months.

A spokesman for BEAR Scotland, said: “We thank road users for their patience while these essential works have been progressed.”

Major improvements had been scheduled to take place last year but due to the final stages of the construction of the AWPR, the work was postponed to a later date to minimise disruption for road users.

The work involved waterproofing the bridge and upgrading the central reservation barriers.