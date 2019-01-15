North-east drivers facing 20-mile diversion as work to remove tree gets under way

North-east motorists are facing a 20-mile diversion tomorrow as a result of recent strong winds.

A tree has been left close to the verge on the B977 at Raemoir House, posing a danger to road users.

The landowner will be carrying out work tomorrow to remove it from the area.

The 200-metre section of road will be closed from 8.45am to 4.30pm to allow for the work, with a diversion in place via Echt and Torphins.

It is expected to add around half an hour to motorists’ journey times.