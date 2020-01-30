North-east drivers caught under influence of drugs

A drug-driver was caught by police once every second day over the festive period on north-east roads, the Evening Express can reveal today.

Freedom of Information figures obtained from Police Scotland show that a quarter of drivers tested positive during roadside drug testing over the festive period.

During a drug-drive campaign, which ran between December 1 and January 2, officers stopped 495 drivers in the north-east, and 58 of these were detected for drink and drug offences – with six of these drivers being caught the morning after.

Breakdown of results:

495 drivers breathalysed 58 people detected for drink/drug offences Of the 58 detected, 6 drivers were caught the morning after 60 roadside drug screening tests were carried out 15 drivers out of the 60 tested provided positive roadside drug test results and Inquiries into these are ongoing.



The Festive Drink and Drug Drive Campaign ran between December 1 2019 and January 2 2020

A total of 60 roadside drug screening tests were carried out in the region during this time, with 15 of these drivers providing positive test results.

A new method of using mouth swabs, on those suspected of driving under the influence of drugs, has made it easier to hold drug drivers to account.

Road policing north chief inspector Simon Bradshaw said: “This is the first festive campaign where we have been able to test drivers at the roadside for drugs due to new kit and legislation, which was introduced in October 2019.

“This has made it easier and quicker for us to detect those intent on breaking the law.

“We will continue to take action against those who selfishly put others at risk by driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“Road safety is a priority in all communities and we are committed to improving driver behaviour and reducing injuries on our road network.

“I would continue to encourage colleagues, friends or family members to continue to report drink or drug-drivers to us so we can take appropriate action.”

The statistics were released as part of a wider report, which revealed almost 9,000 drivers across Scotland, were breathalysed over the festive period.

Almost 600 of these motorists were under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Head of road policing, Chief Superintendent Louise Blakelock, said: “Over the course of our festive road safety campaign one in 15 drivers were detected for drink or drug offences which is extremely disappointing.

“We will continue to take action against those who selfishly put others at risk by driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”