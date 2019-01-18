North-east driver fined after crashing into man and daughter on motorbike

A van driver has been fined after knocking a dad and daughter off their motorbike as he turned into a field for a farming show.

John Farquharson crashed into the motorbike, sending the driver, who turned out to be his neighbour, and his daughter flying, leaving them both with broken bones.

The 62-year-old “didn’t see” the bike as he made a right turn off the B9119 Tarland to Tornaveen road for the Tarlands Show on August 8.

Fiscal depute Callum Thomson said: “To access the show grounds the accused was required to turn right across the eastbound carriageway at the locus, the carriageway the complainers were in.

“As the complainer approached the entrance the accused turned right across his path. The complainer had insufficient time to react.

“The front of the motorcycle collided with the front of the van causing both people on the motorcycle to be thrown from the bike.”

An ambulance was called and the father riding the motorbike was found to require surgery on a compound fracture to his upper right arm, while his daughter suffered a broken left ankle.

Mr Thomson said a bus driver who witnessed the crash told police the motorbike had been “driving safely” and that Farquharson “did not stop before turning”.

Farquharson, of Bridge Street, Tarland, pled guilty to careless driving by making a sudden right hand turn, colliding with the motorbike, damaging it and injuring the riders.

Farquharson’s solicitor told the court the pair on the bike were his client’s neighbours.

He said: “He slowed for the junction and indicated right. He did not see the motorbike.

“My client is mortified this has happened.

“He wishes to say sorry to his neighbour and his daughter.

“His actions have weighed heavy on him.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace gave Farquharson six points on his licence and a £600 fine.