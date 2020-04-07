North-east drinks firm to bring cocktail-making experience to your door

A north-east drinks firm will bring cocktail making experiences to the doors of residents after launching a new online mixology masterclass.

Boozy Events based in Aberdeen has launched the class – Boozy Events: To Your Door – to shake things up for those looking for something different to do during isolation.

The cocktail making experience service was launched off the back of the firm’s successful online cocktail making challenge, #cupboardcocktail, after various people participating got in touch requesting to borrow kit from the business.

Encouraging people to make cocktails with ingredients they have available in their cupboards at home, Boozy Events then asks participants to share the outcome on their Instagram Stories, tagging friends they want to see take on the challenge.

The #cupboardcocktail challenge has already seen numerous people take part from as far as Luxembourg, Austria, Belgium, Israel, New Zealand and Arizona in The United States.

Participants have been improvising with equipment replacing cocktail shakers with protein shakers, coffee mugs and more.

As a result, the firm saw a spike in customers request to hire equipment and so decided to launch the new online classes.

Taking place via video calling app Zoom, a mixologist will host the experience which friends and family can add other households to, bringing together people during lockdown.

Customers can book on Boozy Events website and can choose to either use the products they have available in their home, or get the firm to purchase a shopping list which would then be delivered contact-free at the same time as the kit. The following day, the kit will be collected by the team.

Cammy Esson, co-owner of Boozy Events, said: “I’ve seen so many celebrations and events cancelled in the past few weeks, from birthdays to weddings. It’s a frustrating time for everyone, having no choice but to put their long awaited plans on hold. However it is extremely important that we stay safe and do our part to flatten the curve so we can all get back to partying soon.

“We have been thinking of ways to make these celebration days at least a little bit better in isolation which brought us to our to-your-door service which gives people the opportunity to still have fun, party and enjoy cocktails wall while isolating.

“Our care packages are the perfect gift to cheer a friend up or a hilarious activity for the household on a Friday night. Inside you will find all the equipment needed to make one of our delicious signature serves, we then schedule a time to video call and do a live one-on-one masterclass. This can be enjoyed as a group of friends from different households or as an individual.”

Gregor Sey, Cammy’s business partner, added: “The responses to the cocktail challenge have been great and I’m looking forward to seeing more creations.

Like many businesses in the hospitality industry Boozy Events has lost 100% of its income, but by listening to and interacting with our community we have managed to find out what they want.

“I’ve been browsing social media and it’s been great to see brick and mortar food and drink businesses such as Smoke & Soul turning into delivery services. Hopefully our to-your-door service shows other businesses in a similar situation to ours that although you may have temporarily lost your income, if you can adapt your offering you haven’t lost your customers.”

The cocktail classes cost £29.99 which includes the equipment, the class, hire, delivery and collection of all equipment.

Visit boozyevents.com/cocktail-making-class-to-your-door for more information.