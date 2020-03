A north-east drink driver has been banned from the road and fined.

Bruce Cruickshank, 24, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted driving with 75 microgrammes (mcg) of alcohol in 100ml of breath on Union Street on February 22.

The legal limit is 22mcg.

Defence agent Laura Gracie said her client had gone home to bed after a few drinks but a friend then asked for a lift home.

Sheriff William Summers fined Cruickshank, of Anderson Terrace, Ellon, £600 and disqualified him for 14 months.