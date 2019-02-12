Wednesday, February 13th 2019 Show Links
North-east donors needed as blood supplies drop across Scotland

by Callum Main
12/02/2019, 1:17 pm

The Scottish Blood Transfusion Service has issued an appeal for donors to come forward as stocks of five different groups run low.

Supplies of A+ are down to just three days. Ideally there should be more than six days worth of stock available at any one time.

Around 28% of people in Scotland have A+ blood, and it accounts for more than a quarter of all donations to the service.

Donors with O-, A-, B- and A+ are also needed as stocks of those groups are down to four days.

Of the eight groups, only AB+, B+ and AB- are above the six day mark.

Anyone who would like to make a donation is asked to contact 0345 90 90 999 to make an appointment at the Aberdeen Donor Centre.

