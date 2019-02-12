North-east donors needed as blood supplies drop across Scotland

The Scottish Blood Transfusion Service has issued an appeal for donors to come forward as stocks of five different groups run low.

Supplies of A+ are down to just three days. Ideally there should be more than six days worth of stock available at any one time.

Around 28% of people in Scotland have A+ blood, and it accounts for more than a quarter of all donations to the service.

Donors with O-, A-, B- and A+ are also needed as stocks of those groups are down to four days.

Of the eight groups, only AB+, B+ and AB- are above the six day mark.

📢Are you able to help? We aim to have 6 days of blood groups at all times. At the moment 5 out of the 8 different blood groups are below this targeted level. Can you make a special effort to #GiveBlood in the coming weeks? Call 0345 90 90 999 or visit https://t.co/FjkS2aNYEK pic.twitter.com/iTdShd4qSA — SNBTS (@givebloodscot) February 12, 2019

Anyone who would like to make a donation is asked to contact 0345 90 90 999 to make an appointment at the Aberdeen Donor Centre.