North-east domestic abuse survivors launch action plan

A north-east organisation which battles domestic abuse has launched a new action plan with survivors helping to shape it.

Aberdeenshire’s Violence Against Women and Girls Partnership hosted a seminar at Woodhill House yesterday.

Delegates from Aberdeenshire Council, Grampian Women’s Aid, Police Scotland, Rape Crisis Grampian, Aberdeenshire Alcohol and Drugs Partnership, the Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership and NHS Grampian all attended. The groups united with the main aim of improving each agency’s response to women, children and young people who have experienced abuse.

Colleagues from the organisations involved are working together on a number of actions to support the strategy, including the development of training for the multi-agency workforce, awareness raising of key campaigns and access to support, research and engagement and targeted work with perpetrators.

Leigh Jolly, interim head of children’s services at Aberdeenshire Council, will lead the partnership said it was important to listen to those affected by abuse.

She said: “The idea is that we build on a shared understanding of the causes, risk factors and scale of the problem.

“Violence against women and girls is underpinned by gender inequality, and in order to prevent and eradicate it we are working to deliver greater gender equality, tackle perpetrators, and intervene early and effectively to prevent violence. The voice of survivors is vital to getting this right.”