North-east dog walker highlights beach litter problem

A north-east business owner is posting photographs of litter online to encourage people to help keep their local beach clean.

Coralie Aitken, 39, has set up an Instagram page, where she posts regular pictures of the state of Balmedie beach.

The professional dog walker decided to take action due to the significant rise in the amount of waste left at the beauty spot over recent months.

She now hopes people using the site will take heed of her warnings and show more respect for the area.

She said: “My business means I’m on the beach all the time and I try to stay in areas that aren’t full of people.

“I’ve been doing this for years and it’s never been this bad.

“There’s an awful lot of litter and dead animals around now.”

Ms Aitken is taking photographs to show the extent of litter problems at the beach where she takes dogs out for a walk.

She said: “If everyone who went down to the beach didn’t just walk past the litter, and took their own rubbish home with them, it would make a massive difference.

“Things aren’t going to change with one person – that’s not how the world works.

“If everyone made small changes it would become a big change.

“Everyone has to do their bit.”

The social media page, which was set up two weeks ago, shows that beach users have left piles of litter and have been setting fires.

There are also pictures of dead animals on the golden sands.

Ms Aitken added: “I set it up because it was depressing me. I want other people to see the damage which I see every day. It’s absolutely heartbreaking.”

Ms Aitken stressed that some of the images were graphic, but believes they are necessary for people to change their behaviour. She added: “I know it’s shock tactics, but people need to see it.”

One of the most harrowing sights she has captured on camera was the image of the burnt remains of a badger.

She believes the creature may have been trapped in a gorse bush fire sparked by flames from a disposable barbecue spotted next to it.

Ms Aitken heads out to clean sections of the beach once a month to help clear the site of waste and also posts photographs of all the bags of rubbish she collects online.

She said: “It’s easier to dismiss when you see singular bits of rubbish – but when it’s all there in bags, it’s hard to avoid.”