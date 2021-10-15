Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

Meet Kilo, the latest furry recruit to the north-east’s crime-fighting dog unit

By Daniel Boal
15/10/2021, 1:12 pm Updated: 15/10/2021, 1:26 pm
Fourteen week old Kilo will be joining the dog unit here in the north-east

The police dog unit has welcomed a new addition to their north-east based team.

Fourteen-week-old Springer Spaniel puppy, Kilo, is the newest police recruit.

After passing various aptitude tests with flying colours, he will start training to become a specialist search dog.

Sourced from an Aberdeenshire breeder, he is poised to use his natural “energy” and “enthusiasm” at incidents across the north-east.

Constable Steve Warden, the regional instructor for the dog unit, said: “It is always an exciting time welcoming a new recruit to the police dog unit.

“Kilo was offered to the police service and after a series of short aptitude tests it was apparent he possessed the required attributes for a career with us.

“He has high energy levels and enthusiasm which are extremely important for our search dogs.

“His natural search, drive and stamina was immediately apparent.

“Kilo has already started structured environmental training to develop his confidence and natural traits and is already performing well.”

There is a variety of general purpose and specialist search police dogs within the north-east division which are deployable across the entire region.