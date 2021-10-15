Meet Kilo, the latest furry recruit to the north-east’s crime-fighting dog unit

The police dog unit has welcomed a new addition to their north-east based team.

Fourteen-week-old Springer Spaniel puppy, Kilo, is the newest police recruit.

After passing various aptitude tests with flying colours, he will start training to become a specialist search dog.

Sourced from an Aberdeenshire breeder, he is poised to use his natural “energy” and “enthusiasm” at incidents across the north-east.

Constable Steve Warden, the regional instructor for the dog unit, said: “It is always an exciting time welcoming a new recruit to the police dog unit.

“Kilo was offered to the police service and after a series of short aptitude tests it was apparent he possessed the required attributes for a career with us.

“He has high energy levels and enthusiasm which are extremely important for our search dogs.

“His natural search, drive and stamina was immediately apparent.

“Kilo has already started structured environmental training to develop his confidence and natural traits and is already performing well.”

There is a variety of general purpose and specialist search police dogs within the north-east division which are deployable across the entire region.